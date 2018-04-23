SANFORD, Maine (AP) — Firefighters in Maine have contained two brush fires in the town of Sanford.

WGME-TV reports the first fire started around 2 p.m. Monday. The second fire began about 15 minutes later. Sanford fire officials responded to the first brush fire while crews from multiple neighboring towns addressed the second blaze.

Officials say the quick response saved a home that was in danger of burning.

Fire officials say the combination of warm temperatures and low humidity pose a risk.

