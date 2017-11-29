PITTSBURGH (AP) — Firefighters climbed down a hill and tried ropes to trees to lower equipment to battle a brush fire in Pittsburgh’s Allegheny Cemetery.

The fire broke out around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday and it took more than two hours for firefighters to get the upper hand as flames consumed about four acres (1.6 hectares) on a secluded hillside.

Fire Chief Darryl Jones says no graves or building were damaged. No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

Songwriter Stephen Foster and industrialist Alfred Hunt are among the more than 135,000 people buried in the cemetery.