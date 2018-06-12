LOS ANGELES (AP) — A wildfire has erupted in the hills overlooking Los Angeles, prompting some residents to leave their homes in the wealthy Benedict Canyon neighborhood.

About 250 firefighters aided by a retardant-dropping helicopter erupted at about 2:30 p.m. in thick brush. Flames raced up the steep canyon, which is surrounded on all sides by homes that overlook Beverly Hills and West Los Angeles.

Fire officials say they’re making good progress against the 20-acre blaze but mandatory evacuations have been ordered for one street.

Luckily, the wind is slight and the fire is moving slowly.