SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — More than 100 firefighters are battling a blaze at a residential building in San Francisco that sent a plume of black smoke above the city.
Officials say the fire at 1808-1810 Eighth Avenue, just south of Golden Gate Park in the Sunset District, was reported after 9:30 p.m. Saturday. No injuries have been reported.
Nearby buildings have been evacuated.
No further information was immediately available.
