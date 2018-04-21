SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — More than 100 firefighters are battling a blaze at a residential building in San Francisco that sent a plume of black smoke above the city.

Officials say the fire at 1808-1810 Eighth Avenue, just south of Golden Gate Park in the Sunset District, was reported after 9:30 p.m. Saturday. No injuries have been reported.

Nearby buildings have been evacuated.

No further information was immediately available.