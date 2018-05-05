SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — Firefighters have ended their battle with a large fire in Somerville.
The fire department responded to the scene of a multi-family wooden frame house fire shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, putting it out in less than an hour.
Fire officials say an extensive part of the inside of the house is burned out, but that all four people inside the building got out safely. Fire departments from Medford and Cambridge also responded.
The home is on Teele Street, close to Tufts University.
