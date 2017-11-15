SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A fire broke out at a historic house built circa 1850 in Alabama.

The Selma Times-Journal reports Selma firefighters battled a massive blaze at the Lee-Bender-Butler House in the Old Town Historic District on Tuesday night. The fire started around 7 p.m., and firefighters were still trying to put the flames out at 9 p.m.

The extent of the damage is currently unknown. No injuries were immediately reported.

The fire appeared to be contained to the attic and second floor of the Greek Revival home.

A marker outside the home erected by the Cahaba Trade Commission and Selma Historic Development Commission says the house was built by lumber yard owner Thomas Helm Lee, and acquired by the Bender family in 1866. Roger and Dolly Butler restored the home in 1982.

___

