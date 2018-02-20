LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a brush fire in a Las Vegas park that produced large plumes of smoke is holding at 10 acres and isn’t threatening any buildings.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reports that the fire broke out just after 5 p.m. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

No injuries have been reported.

Bureau of Land Management officials were called in to assist Clark County firefighters.

Fire Chief Greg Cassell says crews will remain at the scene into Wednesday afternoon.

No other information was immediately available.