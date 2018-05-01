ESSEX, Vt. (AP) — Fire officials say a carbon monoxide leak at an assisted living community in Vermont sent four staff members to the hospital.
A carbon monoxide alarm went off around 10 a.m. Tuesday, indicating there was a leak at the Essex facility.
Firefighters say they immediately started ventilating the building and four people, all staff, were taken to the hospital for possible exposure.
Exposure to carbon monoxide can cause flu-like symptoms, including headaches, dizziness and nausea and can lead to death in extreme cases.
Crews wrapped up on scene early in the afternoon.