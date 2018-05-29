WELLS, Maine (AP) — A Maine firefighter came to the rescue of a dog that became trapped on a roof.

Wells police say the dog made its way through an upstairs window and became stranded on the home’s roof over the weekend. Police say worried onlookers called about the pooch and one person even waited near the home until first responders arrived.

Wells Fire Department Captain Jeff Nawfel climbed a ladder to reach the dog. Nawfel was able to coax the canine back into the home after a couple wet kisses.

No word if the troublesome pet is out of the dog house yet.