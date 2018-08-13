Share story

By
The Associated Press

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey firefighter rappelled from a bridge to rescue a dog stranded at the base of a waterfall.

Paterson firefighters were called to Great Falls on Sunday. Fire Capt. Scott Parkin made his way down to the animal and lured it in with food. Parkin put a net over the dog before it was lifted to safety.

The young pit bull was taken to Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge in Oakland, where it’s in stable condition.

Parkin says his father rescued a dog from the same spot in 1975. He says he wasn’t worried about the ascent because the Fire Department’s equipment is “rock solid.”

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Authorities aren’t sure how the dog became stranded.

Mayor Andre Sayegh says the rescued pup has been named Paterson.

The Associated Press