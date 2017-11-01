SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say a firefighter has lost one of his legs to amputation after he was hit by a car while working a crash scene.
Highway patrolman Sgt. Jason Cadle says the firefighter was at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Springfield Wednesday night when he was hit.
Cadle says the man was pinned between one of the vehicles involved in the first crash and a third vehicle that drove through the accident scene. The firefighter has been taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.
Cadle says the two people involved in the first accident were hospitalized with minor injuries. He says the third driver was not hurt.
An investigation continues.