LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials say one firefighter was hospitalized after a fire at the historic Terminal Building in downtown Lincoln.

The blaze was reported about 5:45 a.m. Monday. Scorching was clearly visible around an eighth-floor window after the flames were extinguished. Street traffic has been affected in the area.

Legal Aid of Nebraska executive director Milo Mumgaard says the organization’s eight-floor offices sustained considerable damage.

The building was built in 1916 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The fire cause is being investigated.