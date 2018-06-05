VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Beach firefighters group says the city knowingly burned a home filled with asbestos for a training exercise.

The Virginia Beach Professional Firefighters group, which represents about 90 percent of the city’s 500 firefighters, recently filed complaints with several state and federal agencies. The Virginian-Pilot reports the group says fire officials endangered its members and the public.

The city and the firefighters group agree the house had asbestos. But city officials say it wasn’t discovered until weeks later.

Records obtained by the newspaper through a Freedom of Information Act Request show the burn was scheduled and then canceled when pending asbestos concerns. It was rescheduled days later with new participants for April 15. Fire Chief David Hutcheson says it was an oversight.

