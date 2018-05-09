Share story

By
The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Firefighters helped one of their own pull off a marriage proposal.

Fayetteville, North Carolina, firefighter Ashton Hanway asked Lauren Wood to visit Station 17 on Friday to take some pictures. His captain suggested they stand on top of a truck.

An alarm sounded and two firefighters got into an adjacent truck. When they pulled out, they revealed a fire hose on the floor that spelled out: “Will you marry me?”

Hanway tells The Fayetteville Observer he was trying to write in cursive and it took several hours to do everything.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Wood, who said yes, says it was a complete shock. She described it as an “out-of-body experience.”

The couple, who have been together for six years, are planning a 2019 wedding.

___

Information from: The Fayetteville Observer, http://www.fayobserver.com

The Associated Press