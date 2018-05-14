BOSTON (AP) — A Boston firefighter has been charged with repeatedly raping a child over the course of several years.
Prosecutors say 38-year-old Samuel Perez Rosado allegedly assaulted the child at various locations starting in 2012.
Rosado was arrested while on duty Sunday. He was arraigned Monday, and his bail was set at $50,000.
The child was between the ages of 12 and 16 during the alleged assaults.
Rosado’s attorney, Keith Nicholson, tells the Boston Globe that Rosado denies the allegations. He also says the accuser is not one of Rosado’s four children.
A fire department spokesman says Rosado was hired in 2011. He has been placed on administrative leave.
