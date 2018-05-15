ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Rep. Chris Collins says the House of Representatives is expected to pass amended legislation creating a national firefighter cancer registry in the coming weeks.

The registry to be managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would help medical professionals more effectively track and treat firefighters with cancer. Collins, an upstate New York Republican, says the registry bill unanimously passed the House in September and an amended version passed the Senate last week.

Sen. Charles Schumer says research has found a strong connection between firefighting and an increased risk for several major cancers including testicular, stomach, multiple myeloma and brain cancers. The Democrat says firefighters are exposed to a range of harmful toxins such as asbestos and flame retardants that are linked to cancer.

The registry would make epidemiological information available to health researchers.