BOSTON (AP) — A local firefighter has been arrested for allegedly crashing into a police vehicle and fleeing the scene just one day before retiring.
The Boston Globe reports 64-year-old Sean Ingram of Quincy, Massachusetts was belligerent while being arrested Thursday night.
Police say the long-time Boston firefighter allegedly left the scene of a crash on Interstate 93 and expressed his disdain for state troopers during arrest, calling them “Nazis.”
He is charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a collision causing property damage, assault with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Autopsy disputes police account of fatal Sacramento shooting VIEW
- Young people run from Trump in new AP-NORC poll
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- How Trump got to 'yes' on the biggest purge of Russian spies in U.S. history
- Trump loses a trusted aide, White House anxiety lingers
Ingram was arraigned Friday, with bail set at $500. He will return to court in June. Fire department officials say they’re taking the allegations “very seriously.”
Ingram could not be reached for comment.
___
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com