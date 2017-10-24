DENNIS, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts firefighter accused of abusing two women and throwing a 5-month-old puppy against a wall will remain in jail after being ruled a danger to the community.
The women said at a dangerousness hearing Monday that they feared what 27-year-old Sebastian Pessini would do if released. Pessini’s lawyer says his client has previously abided by restraining orders and there was no reason to believe he would violate court-imposed conditions of release.
The Cape Cod Times reports that the Dennis firefighter is charged with domestic assault, cruelty to animals and intimidating a witness. He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic assault.
Pessini has been placed on paid administrative leave from the department.
His lawyer says the allegations are false.
Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com