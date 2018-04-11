OGDEN, Utah (AP) — The firing of a Utah sheriff’s deputy following an internal investigation into the mishandling of criminal evidence won’t keep him from running for sheriff.

Former Weber County sheriff’s deputy Kevin Burns told The Standard-Examiner in Ogden on Tuesday he has retired from the sheriff’s office but his campaign for sheriff is moving forward.

Among other things, the sheriff’s office said in announcing his departure Monday that Burns failed to properly oversee an evidence-room technician who used methamphetamine gathered as evidence.

He’s also accused of failing to respond to an audit and numerous complaints about the technician’s conduct from several law enforcement officials.

Burns has declined comment on the allegations, citing the Weber County Attorney’s Office’s ongoing criminal investigation.

He told the newspaper he has retained an attorney and will respond to the allegations at some point in the future.

___

Information from: Standard-Examiner, http://www.standard.net