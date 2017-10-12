ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota corrections officials say they’re weighing their options after an arbitrator reinstated the Stillwater prison warden fired after being accused of sending sexually-explicit emails from his office account and other improper behavior.
Steve Hammer challenged his dismissal from running one of the state’s largest prisons for what the Department of Corrections said was his violation of various policies.
The Star Tribune obtained documents which showed lewd emails, bullying and other inappropriate behavior preceded his termination last year. Corrections officials were notified this week that an arbitrator awarded Hammer reinstatement. Corrections spokeswoman Sarah Fitzgerald says the department is reviewing the ruling and how to proceed.
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com