NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey police officer who was fired in 2008 has been convicted of continuing to wear his uniform and filing false police reports.

Newark resident Eddie Gonzalez handed in his badge, but prosecutors say he continued to wear his uniform in public to receive favors. Authorities say he used the police uniform to enter into a relationship with a woman in 2013, who he then accused of stalking him and of violating a restraining order.

Police say they later learned Gonzalez was lying to them.

The 39-year-old was forced to resign in 2008 after police said he assaulted his 14-year-old neighbor by forcing his tongue into her mouth.

Gonzalez will be sentenced June 8. He faces a minimum of 18 months in prison.