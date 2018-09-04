PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A fired white Philadelphia police officer has been charged with criminal homicide for fatally shooting a black man in the back after a confrontation last year over a dirt bike.

The district attorney said Tuesday that former Officer Ryan Pownall is also charged with reckless endangerment.

Pownall had confronted 30-year-old David Jones for riding a dirt bike on a city street.

Prosecutors said that when Pownall frisked Jones he felt a gun, which led to a scuffle. Pownall then tried to shoot Jones but his gun jammed.

Surveillance footage showed Jones then putting his gun on the ground and running, and Pownall opening fire, shooting Jones in the back.

Police said last year that only Pownall’s first attempt to shoot Jones was justified.

The police union planned to comment on the charges later Tuesday.