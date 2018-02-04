SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — A police officer who was fired by a north Mississippi town is being investigated for inappropriate contact with underage girls.
WREG-TV reports that Arthur Avant was fired from the Senatobia Police Department, then began working Jan. 22 for Tunica County Sheriff’s Department.
A self-described “concerned parent” wrote a letter to Senatobia aldermen in December complaining that authorities weren’t investigating a complaint made more than a year earlier.
The Tate County Sheriff’s Department says it was already investigating Avant when the letter arrived. Detectives say two more women are now reporting inappropriate contact with Avant when they were minors.
Avant, whose job included meeting with children to encourage them to avoid illegal drugs, has not been charged with a crime. He hasn’t responded to requests for comment.
___
Information from: WREG-TV, http://www.wreg.com/