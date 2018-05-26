LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska State Patrol trooper fired over a deadly chase is looking to get his job back.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that Tim Flick plans to pursue reinstatement through a formal arbitration process.
On Thursday, a special prosecutor dropped misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and false reporting counts against Flick, citing concerns about whether he would be able to introduce critical evidence, as well as statute-of-limitations concerns.
Flick’s charges had stemmed from his role in the October 2016 high-speed chase of a drunk driver in Sheridan County.
Dashcam videos show Flick saying he used a tactical move to bump the fleeing vehicle so it safely spins out. But the car crashed and rolled, killing 32-year-old Antoine LaDeaux.
Flick spent 20 years as a trooper and was previously cleared of wrongdoing in the chase by a grand jury.
___
Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com