LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska State Patrol trooper fired over a deadly chase is looking to get his job back.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Tim Flick plans to pursue reinstatement through a formal arbitration process.

On Thursday, a special prosecutor dropped misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and false reporting counts against Flick, citing concerns about whether he would be able to introduce critical evidence, as well as statute-of-limitations concerns.

Flick’s charges had stemmed from his role in the October 2016 high-speed chase of a drunk driver in Sheridan County.

Dashcam videos show Flick saying he used a tactical move to bump the fleeing vehicle so it safely spins out. But the car crashed and rolled, killing 32-year-old Antoine LaDeaux.

Flick spent 20 years as a trooper and was previously cleared of wrongdoing in the chase by a grand jury.

