FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky State Board of Elections staff member who said his termination this week was in retaliation for accusing the Secretary of State’s Office of improperly gathering voter information during campaigns is now suing.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports former assistant to the director Matthew Selph filed a lawsuit against the board Wednesday, alleging the state’s whistleblower statute was violated by his firing. He said the board and Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes knew he’d filed formal complaints alleging mismanagement and potential violations of the law. The lawsuit says Selph was subjected to retaliation and reprisal.

Grimes’ spokesman, Bradford Queen, said the accusations were politically motivated. Grimes is chair of the board and a Democrat; Selph is a Republican.

Selph and Executive Director Maryellen Allen were fired in October.

___

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com