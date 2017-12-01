FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky State Board of Elections staff member who said his termination this week was in retaliation for accusing the Secretary of State’s Office of improperly gathering voter information during campaigns is now suing.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports former assistant to the director Matthew Selph filed a lawsuit against the board Wednesday, alleging the state’s whistleblower statute was violated by his firing. He said the board and Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes knew he’d filed formal complaints alleging mismanagement and potential violations of the law. The lawsuit says Selph was subjected to retaliation and reprisal.
Grimes’ spokesman, Bradford Queen, said the accusations were politically motivated. Grimes is chair of the board and a Democrat; Selph is a Republican.
Selph and Executive Director Maryellen Allen were fired in October.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Facebook exec says she was sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight — and attendants did nothing
- It started as a tax cut; now it could change American life
- Analysis: Six candidates to fill the UW Huskies' offensive coordinator opening
- Reports: WSU's Mike Leach interviews with Tennessee AD, but it's not a done deal WATCH
- Before homeless camps are cleared, a Seattle team coaxes people to shelter WATCH
___
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com