NEW YORK (AP) — Fired FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to appear on ABC’s “The View.”
Host Whoopi Goldberg on Tuesday announced that Comey will participate in his first daytime talk show interview on April 18. Goldberg says they’ll have a lot to talk about.
The appearance will come after an April 15 interview on the network’s “20/20” program before Comey’s book, “A Higher Loyalty,” is released.
Republican President Donald Trump fired Comey last May. Comey has since made his personal feelings about Trump known, testifying in detail about personal interactions he says troubled him.
