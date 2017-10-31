FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo commissioners have upheld the termination of a city employee who claimed he was fired because of his race.
Aaron Cockfield was fired last August because officials said he had assaulted one of his bosses during a confrontation in the break room of the city solid waste facility. Cockfield had worked there for nine years.
KFGO reports Cockfield maintains he acted in self-defense when confronted by an angry supervisor. He said he was fired because he is black.
The city however said there was clear evidence that Cockfield was the aggressor in the confrontation. City commissioners voted unanimously to uphold Cockfield’s termination during a special meeting Monday. The Civil Service Commission last month denied his appeal.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
___
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com