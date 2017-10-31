FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo commissioners have upheld the termination of a city employee who claimed he was fired because of his race.

Aaron Cockfield was fired last August because officials said he had assaulted one of his bosses during a confrontation in the break room of the city solid waste facility. Cockfield had worked there for nine years.

KFGO reports Cockfield maintains he acted in self-defense when confronted by an angry supervisor. He said he was fired because he is black.

The city however said there was clear evidence that Cockfield was the aggressor in the confrontation. City commissioners voted unanimously to uphold Cockfield’s termination during a special meeting Monday. The Civil Service Commission last month denied his appeal.

