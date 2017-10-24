PHOENIX (AP) — The former head of the Arizona Department of Economic Security has sued the state of Arizona over what he claims is libel in a police report that detailed a stash of weapons and ammunition kept in the agency offices.
The Arizona Capitol Times reports that Tim Jeffries and his top security staffer, Charles Loftus, filed the suit Tuesday.
Jeffries was forced to resign nearly a year ago after a series of controversies, including a finding by the Arizona Department of Public Safety that the department kept shoddy record-keeping, had insecure storage of guns and ammunition and that it had violated state procurement policies in buying some 60,000 rounds of ammunition.
Jeffries was appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey.
The lawsuit claims statements in the DPS audit were false and that there were malicious motives involved in the report.