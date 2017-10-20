FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man fired from his job with the city of Fargo is asking the City Commission to overturn his termination.

Aaron Cockfield was fired August 22 because officials said he had assaulted one of his bosses a month earlier during a confrontation in the break room of the city solid waste facility where he had worked for nine years.

The city said there was clear evidence that Cockfield was the aggressor. Cockfield maintains he acted in self-defense when confronted by an angry supervisor.

KFGO radio reports that the city’s Civil Service Commission last month denied his appeal. City commissioners will take up the matter at a special meeting later this month.

