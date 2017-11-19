CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s buck firearm season is underway.
Tens of thousands of hunters are expected to head into the woods this week for the deer gun season, which lasts through Dec. 2.
Monday’s start of the buck gun season coincided with the start of the antlerless deer firearms season, which is open in most counties.
The Division of Natural Resources says hunters can shoot two deer on the same day, but only one can be an antlered buck.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Kickoff time, TV info announced for 110th Apple Cup
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- Rebound with redemption: Huskies come back to beat Utah behind the unlikeliest of heroes
- Seattle hits record high for income inequality, now rivals San Francisco
Resident landowners can kill an extra buck without buying the stamp if they hunt on their own property.
___
Online:
http://www.wvdnr.gov