PITTSBURGH (AP) — A suburban Pittsburgh fire truck has crashed into a private vehicle, injuring a woman in the car.
Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton tells the Post-Gazette the woman was taken to a hospital with chest pain likely caused by her seat belt.
The Penn Hills fire truck was responding to a call for downed wires. The chief says the emergency lights and siren were on as the truck entered the intersection but the car’s driver apparently didn’t see it.
The fire truck T-boned the woman’s vehicle and struck the passenger side. She was alone in the car.
No firefighters were injured.
