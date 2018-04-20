BERNARDO, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a wildfire is threatening some homes and railroad tracks in south-central New Mexico.
Wendy Mason with New Mexico State Forestry says the fire began Friday afternoon and has charred an estimated 30 acres (12 hectares) north of Bernardo in Socorro County. She says between 10 and 15 homes are threatened.
The fire has also forced the closure of State Highway 116.
State forestry crews along with local fire departments from the area are fighting the flames.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Sotomayor shoulder injury worse than first thought
- Student says Confederate flag theft sparked protests
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Paul Allen's team finds wreck of storied USS Helena, torpedoed in 1943 VIEW
- UPDATE: Throw out romaine lettuce from SW Arizona, CDC warns as E. coli spreads
The fire weather outlook for much of New Mexico remained critical on Friday as other parts of the state and neighboring Arizona and West Texas were elevated.