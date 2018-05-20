NORWAY, Maine (AP) — A fire has swept through a home in Maine, leaving one man dead.
The state fire marshal’s office says firefighters found 68-year-old Stephen McAllister Sunday morning in the living room of his one-story home in the town of Norway.
Authorities say the fire was reported by a neighbor who had spotted smoke coming from McAllister’s house.
An autopsy will be conducted.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.