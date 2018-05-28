MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Firefighters worked through the night in a battle against a raging fire at a Minneapolis building that contained businesses, apartments and artists’ lofts.
One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation. The fire started Sunday about 10:30 p.m. Officials say firefighters tried to attack the fire by going into the basement, where they say an inferno burned. A deputy chief said the floors were too hot and in danger of collapsing, so the fight became an exterior, defensive battle.
Authorities say everyone evacuated safely from the building which included a restaurant, a dance studio, clothing store, hair salon and phone repair shop.
The bulk of the fire was knocked down by 9 a.m. Sunday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Cat lovers at Google threaten native owls with support for feral felines
- Delaware man sentenced to life for raping girl 250 times
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Trump is telling those who fled Haiti earthquake to leave the U.S. What will they go back to? VIEW
- USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor closed indefinitely