JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Juneau firefighters spent a half hour knocking down a fire in a building that’s being demolished.

The Juneau Empire reports the fire Thursday damaged the former recycling center at Lemon Creek.

Fire Marshal Dan Jager says torches used to remove steel beams may have dropped hot material onto combustible substances.

He says smoldering likely flared and ignited the building’s wooden structure.

A Waste Management employee at around 5 a.m. Thursday saw smoke near the building, checked it out and discovered a small fire.

Assistant fire chief Tod Chambers says the employee attempted to extinguish the fire but it spread and he called city firefighters. No one was injured.

The building had been deemed unsafe. The city is working with Waste Management to build a new recycling center.

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com