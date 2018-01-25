MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — Officials say a Massachusetts firehouse was evacuated when an elderly man tried to hand in an old hand grenade.

Malden fire officials say the station was evacuated Thursday as a precaution because it was unclear if the decades-old grenade posed a danger.

Officials say the man lives in a nearby retirement community and he was looking for a way to get rid of the device.

A state police bomb squad was called in to dispose of the grenade.