Share story

By
The Associated Press

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — Fire officials say a blaze that began near a home in Hood River spread to surrounding timber and brush and forced the overnight evacuation of dozens of people staying at a lodge overlooking the Columbia River Gorge.

The Hood River Sheriff’s Office says the fire was reported late Saturday near a residence.

Crews helped about 120 people staying at the Westcliff Lodge evacuate the area. A first responder was treated for a leg injury but no one else was injured.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said Sunday that the fire is burning in a rugged area of cliffs making access difficult. The agency says helicopters will help drop waters in those steep areas.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The fire has burned about five areas northwest of Hood River between Interstate 84 and the Columbia River.

Railroad lines north of the fire have been closed as a precaution.

The Associated Press