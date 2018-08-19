HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — Fire officials say a blaze that began near a home in Hood River spread to surrounding timber and brush and forced the overnight evacuation of dozens of people staying at a lodge overlooking the Columbia River Gorge.
The Hood River Sheriff’s Office says the fire was reported late Saturday near a residence.
Crews helped about 120 people staying at the Westcliff Lodge evacuate the area. A first responder was treated for a leg injury but no one else was injured.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said Sunday that the fire is burning in a rugged area of cliffs making access difficult. The agency says helicopters will help drop waters in those steep areas.
The fire has burned about five areas northwest of Hood River between Interstate 84 and the Columbia River.
Railroad lines north of the fire have been closed as a precaution.