DULUH, Ga. (AP) — A fire has shut down a Georgia trampoline park.
A 911 caller on Monday reported smoke and a trampoline on fire at Skywalker Trampoline Park in Gwinnett County. Gwinnett fire spokesman Justin Wilson tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that around 50 firefighters responded to the call at about 9:15 p.m.
They arrived to find flames and smoke pouring out of the single-story business’ front door. One woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The fire was under control by about 10 p.m.
Authorities learned the fire started under an air bag platform where electrical components for a blower system were stored.
The business suffered extensive smoke, heat and water damage.
