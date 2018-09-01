ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece say a fire on a ferry connecting the mainland to the island of Crete has been put out after raging for three days.
The fire on the Eleftherios Venizelos ferry started early Wednesday 70 kilometers (45 miles) from the port of Piraeus, its destination. Despite heavy smoke, the boat reached the port with none of its 875 passengers or 141 crew members harmed amid the blaze.
A coast guard spokesman told The Associated Press that vehicles were being evacuated from the ferry on Saturday and it wasn’t known yet how many were damaged.
Authorities say the fire started in the boat’s parking bay, which held 80 buses and trucks and 152 cars and motorcycles.
