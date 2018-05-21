BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — Maine officials warn of an increase in people turning to dangerous methods of extracting cannabis concentrates as marijuana becomes legal in the state.

The Portland Press Herald reports first responders in Ellsworth and Biddeford have encountered fires at homes where people were manufacturing butane hash oil, a concentrate that is used in a variety of marijuana products.

In Ellsworth, a person suffered second and third-degree burns when a space heater ignited the butane in January. Fire officials say they narrowly avoided disaster when a fire failed to reach butane tanks on the third floor of a home in Biddeford in April.

State Fire Marshal Joe Thomas says those fires are “a preview of coming attractions.”

Home extraction with butane or propane is illegal in the state.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com