The Associated Press

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say one person has died in a Mason City house fire.

The blaze started around noon Friday. A neighbor reported that flames had engulfed the rear of the home.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Officials say the fire started at a multiplug surge protector.

