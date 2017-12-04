MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say one person has died in a Mason City house fire.
The blaze started around noon Friday. A neighbor reported that flames had engulfed the rear of the home.
The victim’s name hasn’t been released.
Officials say the fire started at a multiplug surge protector.
