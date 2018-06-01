PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fire officials say one person died and another person was injured in a fire in Provo.
Provo Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post that the fire was reported early Friday morning.
Provo Fire and Rescue says one person made it out of the fire with possible smoke inhalation, but declined to be taken to a hospital.
Officials say the building was once a video rental store.
Details on the fatality, what caused the fire and the extent of the damage were not immediately available.