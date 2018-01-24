MANORVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Long Island fire officials say two people were critically injured in an evening house fire in Manorville.

The Manorville Fire Department says the fire broke out just before 8 p.m. Wednesday at a two-story home. When firefighters and first responders arrived, they found two people outside the home suffering from burns.

Both were airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital’s burn unit.

Fire officials say the blaze was brought under control in about an hour.

The Suffolk County Arson Squad and the Brookhaven Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.