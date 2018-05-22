BARRE, Vt. (AP) — Vermont fire officials say a blaze destroyed the oldest building in Barre.
The fire broke out in the building around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, with smoke filling the area. Officials say the fire was in two adjoining buildings — one of which was built in 1844 and was destroyed.
Officials say they managed to save half of the other building. One firefighter suffered minor injuries after a garage door fell on him, but officials say he is recovering at an area hospital.
Firefighters say the fire was under control around 8:30 p.m. and crews were searching for remaining hot spots.
Authorities say there was another fire behind one of the buildings earlier in the day and are investigating if the fires are related.