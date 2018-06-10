NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Fire officials say a car engine caught fire in the early hours of the weekend, damaging a nearby New Hampshire business.
Nashua officials say the car was parked in a narrow driveway besides a construction building in Nashua. WMUR-TV reports the car’s owner was renting the space from the construction company.
The car’s engine caught fire sometime around 1 a.m. Sunday and damaged a nearby window. Officials say the fire isn’t considered suspicious and no one was injured.
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com