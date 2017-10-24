CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — The deputy chief of the Cranston Fire Department has returned to the job six weeks after he was placed on paid leave following an arrest for an alleged assault.

Officials have confirmed Paul Valletta, who is also head of the firefighter’s union, returned to work Monday. He was arrested and charged with assault after Lt. Scott Bergantino reported Valletta punched him in the head and threw him over a recliner during a fight at a fire station in September.

Police records show the two had argued about overtime, and the lieutenant had allegedly made a remark about Valletta’s mother.

Valletta previously said that he is looking forward to the truth coming out. He has been ordered to stay away from Bergantino.

Valletta is due back in court Thursday.