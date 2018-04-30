WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a body was discovered along the Ohio River in West Virginia over the weekend.

News outlets report a fisherman reported seeing the body at the southern tip of Wheeling Island on Sunday afternoon.

Assistant Fire Chief Paul Harto says the body had been in the water for a while, and was muddy and decomposing when it was found over a tree branch.

The body has been taken to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Officer for positive identification.

Officials have not released any identifying information, including sex or age.

Wheeling police spokesman Philip Stahl says there are no missing persons reports in Ohio County. He says detectives will look at possible missing persons cases elsewhere.