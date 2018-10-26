ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The state fire marshal will investigate the death of a 2-year-old child inside a burning vehicle.

Alaska State Troopers say the child died Thursday afternoon west of Wasilla.

Investigators say the vehicle caught on fire and the child was trapped inside.

Troopers say there were no signs of foul play.

Troopers did not immediately release the name or gender of the child, how the child became trapped or whether the vehicle was running when it caught fire.