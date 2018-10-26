ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The state fire marshal will investigate the death of a 2-year-old child inside a burning vehicle.
Alaska State Troopers say the child died Thursday afternoon west of Wasilla.
Investigators say the vehicle caught on fire and the child was trapped inside.
Troopers say there were no signs of foul play.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Investigators dig for bomb motive, warn more could be found WATCH
- 2 Yosemite National Park visitors die in fall from overlook
- How sex columnist Dan Savage became an issue in an Illinois congressional race
- This remote Hawaiian island was critical nesting ground for threatened species. Climate change and a powerful hurricane wiped it out overnight.
- Saudi Arabia again changes its story on Khashoggi killing VIEW
Troopers did not immediately release the name or gender of the child, how the child became trapped or whether the vehicle was running when it caught fire.