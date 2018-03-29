LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer is checking with departments around Michigan about their use of toxic firefighting foam that may be contaminating groundwater.
Sehlmeyer is surveying more than 1,000 fire departments about how they use and dispose of foam containing perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
Officials are trying to determine how widely the toxic chemicals are used and develop statewide measures to prevent them from causing further pollution.
Sehlmeyer says he’s encouraging all departments to participate in the survey and share their best practices on handling and disposing of fire suppression foam.
Gov. Rick Snyder has established a task force to coordinate with local, state and federal agencies on policies to protect public health in connection with the chemicals.